Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

BBC defends Mick Carter's 'slur' on EastEnders

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 08:53 am

The BBC has defended a word used by Danny Dyer’s character on EastEnders after it sparked criticism from viewers.

Pub landlord Mick Carter using the term “Eyetie”, to mean Italian, on the BBC One soap.

“Talking about this, you know, Eyetie night we’re meant to be having,” his character said of the Italian-themed night at the Queen Vic.

Danny Dyer (BBC/Kieron McCarron)

A BBC spokesman said: “The character is well-known for using slang – or in this case an old-fashioned term that has fallen out of general use – but it was not aimed at anyone and never intended to offend.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Soaps, Danny Dyer, EastEnders,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Paris Jackson reveals relief over decision to axe drama about her dad

Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth enjoy a super colourful birthday

Six more charged over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist in Paris

Reaching 100 has been an 'incredible adventure,' says Dame Vera Lynn


Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 