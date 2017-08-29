BBC announces new Saturday night singing show with audience twist

The BBC will add a new talent programme to its Saturday night schedule, but one with a twist – as there will be no panel of judges, just a discerning audience.

All Together Now, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett, will see hopefuls – both groups and solo singers – take to the stage to perform in front of an audience called The 100, a collection of singers from a range of musical backgrounds, and with strong opinions.

If the performer manages to impress, members of The 100 will get up to sing along, and the more they manage to entice onto their feet, the higher the contestant’s score.

Rob Beckett (Nicky Johnston)

The battle will take place over five hour-long heats, with each contestant doing their best to win the most approval.

The series culminates in a grand finale, which will see two performers go head-to-head to win a cash prize.

Unlike other prime-time talent shows, such as ITV’s The X Factor and former BBC programme The Voice UK, All Together Now is not looking for “the best big pop act”, one of the show’s bosses has said.

James Fox, joint managing director at production company Remarkable Television, said: “This isn’t the search for the next big pop act – instead we’re looking for performers from all kinds of musical backgrounds and with all levels of experience who think they can give that brilliant performance to get The 100 on their feet and singing along.”

All Together Now will do away with the traditional judging panel, like on The X Factor (Tom Dymond/Thames TV/PA)

Stand-up comic and 8 Out Of 10 Cats star Beckett said: “If, like me, you’re the sort of person who likes to belt out a tune in the shower then I’m pretty sure this is the show for you… but if you’re the sort of person who likes to belt out a tune in the shower while another hundred people join in… Then firstly, how big’s your bathroom?

“And secondly, this is definitely the show for you!

“In my opinion, All Together Now is going to be the best thing to happen to Saturday night since they invented Sunday morning… and I could not be happier or more excited to be a part of it.”

The six-part series will air in 2018.