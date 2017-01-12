Bake Off's Nadiya Hussain is planning wedding no 2 - and this time she is calling the shots

She has raised a family, won the hearts of the nation’s bakers and kicked off an enviable culinary career from scratch, and now what Nadiya Hussain really wants is to get married – again!

Speaking on ITV This Morning, the Great British Bake Off star revealed that her traditional arranged marriage at the age of 20 gave her no room to make her own decisions. But now, 12 years later, she wants to call the shots.

The Bangladeshi Briton described her dream wedding as a “proper British” one and said: “I’ll just have a good old time.

“I want somebody else to go to all that effort for me, and I want to wear a lovely dress that I’ve chosen.

Rosewater, orange blossom, peppermint or vanilla? Irresistible iced buns from @BegumNadiya - in the mag tomorrow pic.twitter.com/UFJ0FCkX7e — Times Magazine (@TimesMagazine) January 6, 2017

“I didn’t choose any of the outfits I had before.

“When you’re 20 and you’re getting married and it’s arranged, you kind of get told where to sit, what to do … and now I’m going to say where I sit!”

And she was careful to add that she absolutely will not be baking her own cake.

While she described her husband Abdal as “lovely” and promised she would “never trade him in”, she admitted that it was “scary” to marry a man she didn’t meet until their engagement day.

The pair now have three children and, after winning 2015′s Bake Off, she transformed herself from Luton housewife to best-selling celebrity baker, writing two cookery books and a novel in little over a year. Not to mention baking the Queen’s 90th birthday cake.

I think @AbdalAbuMDM looks rather lovely in a dress ... 😂😂😂 #embarassthekids pic.twitter.com/FlixVsy86l — Nadiya Jamir Hussain (@BegumNadiya) January 8, 2017

She has even been tipped to join the show’s former presenters Mel and Sue in their next telly venture.

But squashing the rumours as flat as one of her perfect pancakes, she said: “That’s a fantastic idea, I would love to work with Mel and Sue … but I’m not.”

Her novel, The Secret Lives Of The Amir Sisters, is published this month.