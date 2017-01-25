Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Bake Off's Mary Berry says she and Paul Hollywood are still 'great friends'

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 10:05 pm

Mary Berry has pledged she will never swap her baking apron for dancing shoes and take a turn around the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor, because her husband would leave her.

The former Great British Bake Off star beat Strictly’s retiring judge Len Goodman to be named best TV judge at the National Television Awards but said she won’t make a bid to lift the glitter ball trophy herself.

Mary Berry in the press room (Matt Crossick/PA)
Speaking after her win, she said: “Never ever ever. I’m the most clumsy person ever, my husband would leave me, my children would chuck me out.

“I am not doing Strictly. Ever.”

Mary chose not to follow the Bake Off when it moves to Channel 4 and asked if the win felt bittersweet, she said: “I have done seven series and loved every single one And have nothing but wonderful memories but I felt I wanted to stay with the BBC.

“It’s moving on, it will be different.”

Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry (Mark Bourdillon/BBC/PA Images)
Her former fellow judge Paul Hollywood will make the move to Channel 4 and Mary said she would be tuning in to see him.

She said: Of course I will be seeing what they are up to.

“I will want to see Paul Hollywood. We are still great friends.”

Mary starred with Paul Hollywood in The Great British Bake Off (BBC)
She will next be seen on the BBC in her new show Everyday and said: “It’s family cooking with a twist, lots of hints and tips.

“I am all on my own travelling around the UK.

“I was milking goats and doing all sorts of things and had my grandchildren helping me.”

