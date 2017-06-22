Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Bake Off team take a break from filming as tent temperatures reach boiling point

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 10:29 am

Temperatures are already rising in the Great British Bake Off tent, prompting the show’s new presenters to stop work for an ice cream break.

Judge Paul Hollywood posted a picture of the “fab four” – including Prue Leith, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding – perching on a wall and enjoying what look like Fab ice lollies.

Hinting towards a hard day’s filming for the next series, he wrote on Wednesday that it was the “hottest day in the Bake Off tent ever!”

The casual snap offers a rare glimpse of the new team since the show transferred from the BBC to Channel 4.

The next season will be the popular Bake Off contest’s first in its new home and its first without former judge Mary Berry and previous presenters Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.

Fans who spotted the picture, posted on Twitter and Instagram, were divided between commenting on the soaring temperatures across the UK and Fielding’s dazzling golden boots, while others could not resist picking up on Hollywood’s pun…

The Great British Bake Off will reportedly return to screens later this year.

