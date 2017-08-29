Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Bake Off is back: Here are some essential baking tips from previous contestants

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 05:40 pm

The brand spanking new Great British Bake Off will be airing on Channel 4 on Tuesday at 8pm. Twelve contestants will be battling it out to be crowned the ultimate star baker, judged by Prue Leith and Bake Off veteran Paul Hollywood.

As the bakers try to avoid soggy bottoms and collapsing towers of sponge, perhaps they’d do well to follow the advice of prior contestants.

Here’s some top tips from them, as shared on Twitter…

Edd Kimber

Bake Off’s first ever winner has this absolute gem on how to ripen bananas, so they’re perfect for banana bread.

Since becoming 2010’s winner, he regularly contributes recipes to magazines and newspapers and has appeared on Sunday Brunch.

Nancy Birtwhistle

Nancy has a great tip for softening butter straight from the fridge to ready it for mixing. All you need is a glass and a microwave.

The season five winner set herself a challenge at the beginning of 2017 to share her wisdom about many areas of expertise, including sewing, household economising and, of course, baking. This tip is one of many you can find on her Twitter account.

Chetna Makan

2014 semi-finalist Chetna has an extremely useful tip for keeping chocolate and sweets from sinking to the bottom of cake batters.

Chetna’s written two cookbooks, The Cardamom Trail and Chai, Chaat and Chutney, and is busy sharing her love of Indian cuisine on her YouTube channel.

John Whaite

Season three winner John has a tip for measuring water precisely. Did you know one millilitre of water is the same as one gram?

John now runs a cookery school in Lancashire and features as a chef on ITV’s Lorraine show.

Selasi Gbormittah

Baking heartthrob Selasi has shared the perfect order for adding ingredients to make a fluffy sponge, thanks to a Twitter fan’s failure.

The calm and collected 2016 semi-finalist is still baking and zipping around on his motorbike.

Nadiya Hussain

How to make biscuits without the icing making the biscuit soggy? Nadiya says it’s royal icing with egg whites all the way.

Arguably the most popular Bake Off winner of all time, Nadiya has her own food shows on BBC and recently published her second cook book, Nadiya’s British Food Adventure.

Val Stones

Perhaps the most important advice comes from 2016’s Val: “There are times when even spoiled cakes don’t matter, it’s people that are important not cake.”

Val frequently uploads photos and videos of her bakes, and has formed an unlikely friendship with Ed Sheeran.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Lifestyle, Food & Drink, Food, Bake off, UK, Bake Off, GBBO, Nadiya Hussain, Selasi, Tips, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Russell Brand breached broadcasting code with new Sunday morning radio show

X Factor judge says eating disorder 'stole' her happiness

Hadid sisters confirm they are returning to Victoria's Secret show

EastEnders’ Linda Carter to finally reveal her secret


Lifestyle

Trades are not just jobs for the boys

Playwright Teresa Deevy's revival from the sidelines

Irish rapper Rejjie Snow's not-so-straightforward climb to success

Birds returning to make Ireland home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 