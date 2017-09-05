Bake Off fans divided as Steven bakes his way to the top again

Fans of The Great British Bake Off have been left torn after contestant Steven was crowned star baker for a second week running.

The 42-year-old from Hertfordshire, whose mum first taught him to bake as a child, stole Tuesday night’s episode with his stunning showstopper chess board made entirely from biscuits.

His efforts in all three challenges – including the tricky fortune cookie technical – allowed him to keep the star baker crown, making him the show’s only one so far.

But the coveted accolade divided viewer opinions, with some saying that other hopefuls were equally deserving.

One fan Tweeted: “Don’t think he should have been star baker off just his showstopper … others baked all three tasks well but were overlooked!”

Don't think he should have been star baker off just his showstopper....others baked all three tasks well but were overlooked! — Emma R (@blackcats2k11) September 5, 2017

Stephen shouldn't be in it! — helen gilhen (@heleng74) September 5, 2017

Meanwhile, others are already tipping him to win the whole series, with one commenting: “Feel like putting my whole wage on Steven to win bake off #GBBO.”

Feel like putting my whole wage on Steven to win bake off #GBBO — Jessica Johnson (@jessehjohn) September 5, 2017

Others added that they “love” the cheerful baker, while one even commented: “The only reason i’m watching #gbbo is for Steven. Man can bake.”

The only reason i'm watching #gbbo is for Steven. Man can bake. — Peter Vaughan (@peterIvaughan) September 5, 2017

just give steven the 2017 bake off title already the dude's royalty — naomi (@wraominay) September 5, 2017

How has Steven not just won bake off yet? — smEllie (@3llie3ndell) September 5, 2017

I'm calling it second week in... Steven is going to win the bake off #GBBO2017 — Anouska Greenaway (@noosh1234) September 5, 2017

Tuesday night’s episode saw Chris named as the second baker to leave the famous white tent.

The show will continue at 8pm on Channel 4 next Tuesday as the remaining contestants face a fresh batch of challenges in bread week.