Baftas will be raucous party, says Preacher star Dominic Cooper

The Baftas will be a “raucous” night when the best of British talent let their hair down, according to actor Dominic Cooper.

The Warcraft star, who announced the EE British Academy Film Awards nominations alongside Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, said the ceremony is also a chance to appreciate the work of unsung heroes.

Dominic and Sophie (John Stillwell/PA) He told the Press Association: “It is pretty raucous, it’s completely out of control. Who are the wreckheads, the last ones to leave the party? It’s us.”

Sophie said: “Maybe it’s more contained from the media than other shows but it’s raucous.

“It’s a bunch of Brits getting together and partying. It’s a fun night and one big celebration and because it’s a British ceremony everyone is rooting for each other.”

The actors announced the nominations (John Stillwell/PA) Dominic, who is starring in Amazon series Preacher with his real-life partner Ruth Negga, said the ceremony has been a hot ticket for as long as he can remember.

He said: “We grew up surrounded by it, it’s the one you’re desperate to be at and attend, and when you’re finally there it’s a celebration.

The Bafta red carpet (Yui Mok/PA) “But it is people’s opinions and you do have to keep that in the back of your mind, and there are people who get left out, but ultimately it’s an evening of appreciating and seeing the people who are not only in front of the camera but the people you don’t get an opportunity to meet but are the incredible minds behind making these wonderful films that take years and years.”

Ruth is shortlisted for the EE Rising Star Award and Dominic said he was delighted to see her recognised.

Ruth Negga (Jordan Strauss/AP) He said: “It’s wonderful to see and to have watched that process unfold and for it to be appreciated is a beautiful thing.”

Sophie, who returned from the Golden Globes in Los Angeles late on Monday, said: “The Brits really represented at the Globes and hopefully that will continue at the SAGs (Screen Actors Guild awards) and Oscars and Baftas. My fingers are crossed but it seems very promising at the moment.”

The Baftas will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12.