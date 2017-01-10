Bafta welcomes back Hugh Grant after more than 20 years

He might have been on the movie scene for longer than you’d like to admit remembering, but Hugh Grant’s Bafta nod is actually his first in over 20 years.

The romantic comedy star made a resurgence in last year’s Florence Foster Jenkins, earning himself a best supporting actor nomination as he reached 35 years in the industry.

His role as a blindly adoring husband is worlds away from playing young Charles in Four Weddings And A Funeral, for which he won the best actor gong in 1995.

But while Hugh, 56, has enjoyed success as the suave Daniel Cleaver in the Bridget Jones films and the lovably awkward prime minister in Christmas classic Love Actually, his name is rarely mentioned for the big awards season prizes.

Meryl and Hugh could be sitting together again at the Oscars (Ian West/PA) He has barely gone a year without starring in a film since his debut as Lord Adrian in 1982′s Privileged, becoming a national heartthrob with roles such Michael Felgate in Mickey Blue Eyes (1999), William Thacker in Notting Hill (1999) and Edward Ferrars in the 1995 adaptation of Sense and Sensibility.

Talking about his last role alongside Meryl Streep, movie bible Variety said that he “not only holds his own” against his co-star, but he even “steals scenes” in the film.

While Meryl, 67, is expected to notch up her 20th Oscar nomination for her performance in the movie, Hugh has been tipped as a possible contender himself this year.

His performance as St Clair Bayfield led to an acting nod at the Golden Globes, where he lost to Ryan Gosling for La La Land.

At the Baftas, he is up against fellow Britons – Aaron Taylor-Johnson for psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals and Dev Patel in the true story Lion, as well as US stars Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water) and Mahershala Ali (Moonlight).