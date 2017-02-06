Baby boy on the cards for Tamara Ecclestone?

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone says psychics have assured her that she will have a second child and it will be a boy.

The daughter of billionaire Bernie Ecclestone has a three-year-old, Sophia, with husband Jay Rutland and has consulted various psychics who have made predictions about her family’s future.

Tamara told Hello! magazine: “Every psychic I’ve seen said we’re going to have one more and it will be a boy.

“But I don’t see them any more. Jay doesn’t believe in psychics and mediums. He thinks you shouldn’t live your life around what you think is going to happen.”

Hello! handout photo of Tamara Ecclestone with her husband Jay Rutland and daughter Sophia (Hello!/Press Association Images)

However, the couple disagreed on when the baby boy was likely to arrive.

Property developer Jay said: “I would have another one tomorrow. In an ideal world I’d like three.”

But Tamara, 32, said. “I can tell you now that three isn’t happening. I do want another child but 2017 isn’t the year.

“You never know what’s going to happen in the future but right now I’m so consumed with Sophia and I’m still breastfeeding.

Front cover of the latest edition of Hello! (Hello!/Press Association Images) “I personally don’t feel ready. My body doesn’t feel ready. When I got pregnant with her I really, really wanted it and I was so excited and prepared, so I think I will know when the time is right.

“I would love to give her a gift that no-one else can – a sibling – but it has to be the right time.”

Last year, Jay was accused and later cleared of helping a drug dealer to evade capture years earlier, which led to claims that the couple’s marriage was in trouble.

Tamara Ecclestone and her daughter (Owen Humphreys/PA) Jay said that the rumours were not true: “I know the truth and it only bothers you if there’s any truth to it.

“It’s like water off a duck’s back now and it annoyed me rather than bothered me because I had people ringing me asking if everything was all right. And I’d say, ‘Yes, everything’s fine’.”

