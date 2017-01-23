Aziz Ansari begs racists to go back to pretending not to be racist

Aziz Ansari had the job of delivering Saturday Night Live’s opening monologue the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration – and he did not waste the opportunity.

The actor and comedian’s opening line was cheered and applauded, as was most of his monologue.

“Yesterday Trump was inaugurated,” he said. “Today an entire gender protested against him.”

The Master Of None star also urged those who have got “way too fired up about the Trump thing for the wrong reasons” to go back to pretending not to be racist.

“Please go back to pretending. I’m so sorry we never thanked you for your service,” he said. “We never realised how much effort you were putting into the pretending but you’ve got to go back to pretending,”

People were loving it.

That awkward moment when an stand up comedian can unite the country better than its president #AzizAnsari #SNL https://t.co/nC6uTH9PRm — Soheil Karkouti (@skarkouti) January 22, 2017

Aziz Ansari and #SNL go so well together! — Oliver Hickey (@oliver_hickey) January 23, 2017

.@azizansari did an amazing job on @nbcsnl! Killer opening monologue 👌🏼 — Sheena Vo (@Sheena_Vo) January 22, 2017

.@AzizAnsari basically giving a Trump-oriented stand-up-style monologue, and I love it! Could watch this all night. #SNL — Rusty Hatchell (@rustyhatchell) January 22, 2017

How long until Trump attacks Aziz Ansari for his monologue, let alone #SNL ? — Paul Lopez (@paullopez21) January 22, 2017

Here’s the whole monologue – it’s definitely worth watching.