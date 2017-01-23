Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Aziz Ansari begs racists to go back to pretending not to be racist

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 12:49 pm

Aziz Ansari had the job of delivering Saturday Night Live’s opening monologue the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration – and he did not waste the opportunity.

The actor and comedian’s opening line was cheered and applauded, as was most of his monologue.

“Yesterday Trump was inaugurated,” he said. “Today an entire gender protested against him.”

The Master Of None star also urged those who have got “way too fired up about the Trump thing for the wrong reasons” to go back to pretending not to be racist.

“Please go back to pretending. I’m so sorry we never thanked you for your service,” he said. “We never realised how much effort you were putting into the pretending but you’ve got to go back to pretending,”

People were loving it.

Here’s the whole monologue – it’s definitely worth watching.

