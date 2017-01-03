Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Awkward! Sherlock fans spot a hilarious error

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 03:56 pm

Sherlock fans have been having a few giggles after apparently spotting a blunder in the first episode of the new series.

Fans of the sleuth show – which returned to BBC1 on New Year’s Day – claim that one scene saw John Watson (Martin Freeman) writing his blog, when it was actually an image file.

John Watson in Sherlock (BBC/Hartswood Films/Steve Brown)
They drew attention to a part of the screen that read ‘John Blog Page.jpg’, showing it was a picture file that he was pretending to type on.

The gaffe has resulted in plenty of funny messages on social media.

Oops!

The new three-part series picked up where the previous season left off almost three years ago.

It saw John and his wife Mary (Amanda Abbington) become parents and ended with Mary’s shocking death. Meanwhile, Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) was investigating why someone was destroying images of Margaret Thatcher.

The show drew an audience of 8.1 million, making it the second most-watched programme over the festive period. It was only beaten by the New Year’s Eve countdown coverage, which pulled in more than 11 million viewers.

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Amanda Abbington, Benedict Cumberbatch, John Watson, Martin Freeman, Sherlock,

