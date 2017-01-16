Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Awkward! CBB viewers cringing after Kim's advice to Chloe

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 11:15 pm

Kim Woodburn rubbed Chloe Ferry up the wrong way when she suggested she looked into escort work.

The cleaning guru seemed to get the wrong end of the stick about Chloe following her wild antics since she has been in the house, and tried to have a little chat with her about getting paid properly what she does.

Chloe tries to explain what goes on on her show, Geordie Shore, but Kim really didn’t seem to get it, saying Chloe should look into a proper escort agency.

“I don’t sell my body,” Chloe sputtered in horror.

And just when you thought you couldn’t be more embarrassed, Kim told Chloe that she has watched “dirty movies”.

Too much information Kim!

