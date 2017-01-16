Awkward! CBB viewers cringing after Kim's advice to Chloe

Kim Woodburn rubbed Chloe Ferry up the wrong way when she suggested she looked into escort work.

The cleaning guru seemed to get the wrong end of the stick about Chloe following her wild antics since she has been in the house, and tried to have a little chat with her about getting paid properly what she does.

Chloe tries to explain what goes on on her show, Geordie Shore, but Kim really didn’t seem to get it, saying Chloe should look into a proper escort agency.

“I don’t sell my body,” Chloe sputtered in horror.

Omfg dying at Kim giving Chloe escort advice. Can someone shut her up. Cringe #cbb #cbbuk — Charlotte (@TweetingCharlee) January 16, 2017

Did Kim just tell Chloe she was better off being a hooker???? #cbb #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/vJKQDmgO3T — Kirsty ❤️ (@kirstylee5) January 16, 2017

Kim is absolutely nuts. Did she just tell Chloe to her face to work for an escort service instead of becoming a hooker? LOL #cbb — Ryan (@TweetMeRyan) January 16, 2017

And just when you thought you couldn’t be more embarrassed, Kim told Chloe that she has watched “dirty movies”.

Kim watches dirty movies 😟 that's an image I could have done without! 🙈😂#CBB — Kat Stevens (@Kat__Stevens) January 16, 2017

"I watch dirty movies my darling don't you worry" - Kim Woodburn 16/1/17 #cbb pic.twitter.com/HSsva39Is2 — Dom Holmes (@Dominicholmes) January 16, 2017

Too much information Kim!