Avril Lavigne making first record since Lyme disease diagnosis

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 04:26 pm

Avril Lavigne has announced she is gearing up to release her first album since she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The Sk8er Boi singer revealed last year that she was suffering from the bacterial infection, which if left untreated causes severe joint pain and extreme tiredness.

She posted a picture on Instagram on Stephen's Day, with a message saying her new offering is due out in 2017.

The 32-year-old said: “Hi Everyone!! I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past two years.

“It hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally.

“I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation.”

Avril Lavigne (Rich Fury/Invision)
She went on: “I’m really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017.

“I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”

The star’s last album was her self-titled release in 2013.

