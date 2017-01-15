Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Austin Armacost says he feels 'deflated' after getting the CBB boot so early

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 04:23 pm

Austin Armacost has said he feels “completely robbed” of his place in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The US model and TV star was kicked out in a shock eviction on Friday night, having been labelled the dullest housemate by his fellow contestants.

Austin Armacost (Channel 5)
It prompted a bit of a backlash among fans, who took to social media to say they didn’t want to see Austin go.

The star tweeted to thank fans for their support after getting his marching orders, but has now added that he isn’t feeling too great after being eliminated despite not being voted out by the public.

Austin, 28, then tweeted a picture of himself with the word “dull” emblazoned on it.

The star also tweeted a link to an article about his eviction.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Austin Armacost, Celebrity Big Brother,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Celine Dion shares a heartbreaking tribute to her husband a year after his death

Watch Tina Fey appear as a Leia-style hologram to give Felicity Jones advice on hosting SNL

The new Night Manager? The BBC will adapt John le Carre's The Spy Who Came In From The Cold

Julia Bradbury tells of battle with depression


Lifestyle

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

Antigua is a piece of paradise on the Caribbean

BABY MAKERS: How British scientists are deciding the future of humanity

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 