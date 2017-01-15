Austin Armacost says he feels 'deflated' after getting the CBB boot so early

Austin Armacost has said he feels “completely robbed” of his place in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The US model and TV star was kicked out in a shock eviction on Friday night, having been labelled the dullest housemate by his fellow contestants.

Austin Armacost (Channel 5) It prompted a bit of a backlash among fans, who took to social media to say they didn’t want to see Austin go.

The star tweeted to thank fans for their support after getting his marching orders, but has now added that he isn’t feeling too great after being eliminated despite not being voted out by the public.

Feel completely robbed of my spot in the #CBB house. Wasn't voted out by fans or housemates #Deflated #WasJustGettingGoing — Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) January 14, 2017

Austin, 28, then tweeted a picture of himself with the word “dull” emblazoned on it.

The star also tweeted a link to an article about his eviction.