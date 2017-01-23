Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Attention 90s kids - the ultimate throwback gig is coming to Dublin

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 10:31 am

Fish out those mood rings, adidas rip-offs and platform runners as the biggest 90s gig is on its way to our shores.

I Love The 90s hits Dublin and Belfast in October and the line-up will bring you straight back to good auld days.

The line-up includes Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Spinderella, Colour Me Badd and Coolio.

And leave audiences throwing the best shapes to hits such as, 'Let’s Talk About Sex', 'Shoop', 'Ice, Ice Baby', 'I Wanna Sex You Up', 'Just A Friend', 'Funky Cold Medina', 'It Takes Two' and 'Gangsta’s Paradise'.

The gig will hit Dublin’s 3Arena on October 4 and Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 3.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27.

