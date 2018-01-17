Attention 90s kids! A Sister Sister reboot is officially happening

More than 20 years after its premiere, Sister, Sister is making its way back on our screens.

Series star Jackée Harry, otherwise known as Lisa Landry, revealed the news on Steve Harvey‘s talk show last night.

“Yeah, it’s happening!” she confirmed when asked about the ongoing rumors.

“Tia and Tamera are my babies! They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!”

The show, which ran from 1994 - 1999, followed the lives of identical twins Tia Landry (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) and Tamera Campbell (Tamera Mowry-Housley), who were separated at birth but then met at the mall. They then moved in together with their respective single adoptive mother and single adoptive father.

Oh, the 90s.