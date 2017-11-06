Athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton joins Dancing On Ice 2018 line-up

Runner Perri Shakes-Drayton has become the latest star to join the line-up for next year’s comeback series of Dancing On Ice.
The British athlete said she was thrilled to be given a new challenge and has already tipped herself as better than fellow contestant, Love Island’s Kem Cetinay.
Ready, Set, DANCE (on ice). Welcome to the #DancingOnIce family @shakesdrayton 💖 pic.twitter.com/utjvqcaGfz— Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) November 6, 2017
The 28-year-old said in a statement: “It is an opportunity and I was told in the past I’d never be able to run again and that was not nice to be told.
“Now the fact my body feels good, I’ve been given a challenge, an opportunity, I’m going to go give it my best shot.
“I came across Kem from Love Island and we saw each other at the ice rink. He saw my skills, I saw his skills … I’m better than him. I’m most excited about the costumes.”