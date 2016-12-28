Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Artists are paying tribute to Carrie Fisher with Princess Leia illustrations

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 11:46 am

Illustrators from around the world are paying tribute to Carrie Fisher by drawing cartoons of Princess Leia.

The 60-year-old actress passed away in hospital days after she had a heart attack, almost 40 years after rising to fame for her role as Leia Organa in the first instalment of the Star Wars trilogy, Episode IV: A New Hope.

And the drawings are a fitting tribute to the feisty, wise and powerful princess, made famous by Fisher.

It's impossible to write another funny gag today. #ripcarrie #princessleia #thishurts

A photo posted by Guy Gilchrist (@guyfgilchrist) on

A photo posted by Stanley Chow (@stan_chow) on

‪This wasn't meant for today but we wanted to share it regardless. I think we're all a bit heartbroken. ‬

A photo posted by Mike Mitchell 👌 (@sirmitchell) on

#princessleia #rip #carriefisher

A photo posted by briankesinger (@briankesinger) on

Princess Leia 😢❤️ - - #princessleia #carriefisher #ripcarrie #starwars #illustration

A photo posted by Ludivine Aiello (@kanzilue) on

May the force be with her, always.

A photo posted by Nan Lawson (@nanlawson) on

Una señora muy bonita se acaba de ir .-. 🛰 Rip Carrie 🛰

A photo posted by • - • Safosone - Design Office (@safosone) on

And as for Leia’s impact in 2015′s addition to the Star Wars franchise, The Force Awakens, this is a good thread on Leia’s most recent incarnation as General Organa.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Showbiz World, Art, Carrie Fisher, Illustration, Leia Organa, Princess Leia Organa, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This tribute to Carrie Fisher from her dog's Twitter account is possibly the most moving of all

JJ Abrams: How unfair to lose Carrie Fisher

9 of the best #IceCreamGate jokes that let you laugh at the ridiculousness of it all

Lauren Goodger teases fans by posting sonogram online


Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 