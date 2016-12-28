Ariana Grande left 'feeling sick and objectified' after fan encounter

Singer Ariana Grande was left “hurt” after a fan praised her boyfriend for “hitting that” in front of her.
The American artist posted a lengthy message on Twitter detailing the encounter which she said objectified her.
pic.twitter.com/FL1tOHAZvN— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016
Ariana said she and boyfriend Mac Miller – a US rapper – were approached by a fan who complimented Mac’s work before telling him “Ariana is sexy as hell man, I see you, I see you hitting that.”
The 23-year-old said: “This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified.
“I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilise for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”
She added that she was opening up about the incident because if women don’t then “it will just continue”.
Ariana then signed off the message with: “We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”