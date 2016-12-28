Ariana Grande left 'feeling sick and objectified' after fan encounter

Singer Ariana Grande was left “hurt” after a fan praised her boyfriend for “hitting that” in front of her.

The American artist posted a lengthy message on Twitter detailing the encounter which she said objectified her.

Ariana said she and boyfriend Mac Miller – a US rapper – were approached by a fan who complimented Mac’s work before telling him “Ariana is sexy as hell man, I see you, I see you hitting that.”

The 23-year-old said: “This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified.

“I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilise for his pleasure. I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”

Ariana Grande (Greg Allen/AP/PA) She added that she was opening up about the incident because if women don’t then “it will just continue”.

Ariana then signed off the message with: “We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”