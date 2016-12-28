Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Are you ready for the new Broadchurch teaser?

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:11 pm

It’s short, but it certainly isn’t sweet!

A teaser trailer for the new series of Broadchurch has been released and, while it may only be a few seconds long, it’s getting us way too excited for the next series.

It doesn’t give much away, apart from the token image of David Tennant stewing in the seaside breeze, Olivia Colman crying and just the flickering mention that series three will be coming in 2017.

They may be images we are already familiar with from previous episodes, but could they reveal some tantalising clues about what’s to come next?

…And does it even matter?

While the trailer is broadcast by BBC America, the new series is set to return to ITV in February.

