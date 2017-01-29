Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Are Jamie O'Hara and Bianca Gascoigne for real? CBB fans suspect a fauxmance

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 09:46 pm

Bianca and Jamie’s relationship seems to be going strong in the house, but out here in the real world Celebrity Big Brother viewers are falling out of love with the pair.

First we had the whole, “Bianca wasn’t honest about her love life” thing.

And then they had us all cringing with their totally over the top PDA.

But now the ultimate criticism has been levelled at them – yes, fans are claiming it’s a “showmance” not a romance.

Hmm, so how long do we think they will be together after leaving the house? Place your bets!

