Apple Tree Yard twist shocks viewers

Apple Tree Yard fans are counting the minutes until the finale after a tense third instalment that raised some serious questions about Yvonne’s mystery man.
Viewers were on the edge of their seats as Yvonne (Emily Watson) found herself suspected of murder and her lover Mark’s (Ben Chaplin) shocking lie was revealed.
It’s fair to say fans were flabbergasted by the Mark situation.
WHO ARE YOU MARK WHO THE HECK ARE YOU #AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/qSvDKHbymb— Ruby Brown (@ruby_brown4) February 5, 2017
Who is Mark Costley?? My head is spinning! #AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/d6spul6nzQ— Cheryl J. Muir (@cheryljmuir) February 5, 2017
I need a bucket for my cries. I liked Mark! #AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/6ZoN2LFRi6— Cheryl J. Muir (@cheryljmuir) February 5, 2017
And now they just can’t wait to get to the truth.
The suspense!
Me watching Apple Tree Yard... pic.twitter.com/z9vCtzQSzz— Leighton Denny MBE (@Leighton_Denny) February 5, 2017
#AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/ZdRek6lxqk— Georgia Cameron (@georgiacameron_) February 5, 2017
The news on Bbc1 has been on for 10 minutes. But I'm still trying to get over the last programme. Sitting here like...#AppleTreeYard pic.twitter.com/N72W9TDPFV— Kelly Dee (@RealDEE_L) February 5, 2017
Me at the end #Appletreeyard pic.twitter.com/HbiQ4jMs3m— Natalie Shirlaw (@NatalieShirlaw) February 5, 2017
The only thing helping fans cope with the stress is knowing that the fourth – and final – instalment is due to air on Monday.
So not long to go for viewers who feel they just can’t wait.
#AppleTreeYard @BBCOne How am I supposed to have a life tomorrow?!🙈 #lastepisodeawaits #ep4 #bbc pic.twitter.com/VryDg8AYZR— Katie Chamberlin (@KateChamberlin) February 5, 2017
The fact that #AppleTreeYard is on again in less than 24 hours. I really appreciate that. pic.twitter.com/q1SLUeIMLJ— Ruby Brown (@ruby_brown4) February 5, 2017
Hopefully all our question will be answered!