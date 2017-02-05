Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Apple Tree Yard twist shocks viewers

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 11:14 pm

Apple Tree Yard fans are counting the minutes until the finale after a tense third instalment that raised some serious questions about Yvonne’s mystery man.

Viewers were on the edge of their seats as Yvonne (Emily Watson) found herself suspected of murder and her lover Mark’s (Ben Chaplin) shocking lie was revealed.

Emily Watson in the drama (BBC/Kudos/Nick Briggs)
It’s fair to say fans were flabbergasted by the Mark situation.

And now they just can’t wait to get to the truth.

The only thing helping fans cope with the stress is knowing that the fourth – and final – instalment is due to air on Monday.

So not long to go for viewers who feel they just can’t wait.

Hopefully all our question will be answered!

