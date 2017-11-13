Ant McPartlin is ‘feeling great’ as he arrives in Australia for I’m A Celeb

Ant McPartlin has landed in Brisbane ahead of the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – and said he was “feeling great” after a stint in rehab.

The 41-year-old sought help earlier this year for battles with depression, alcohol and substance abuse.

The Britain’s Got Talent and Saturday Night Takeaway co-host touched down in Australia with Declan Donnelly for the 17th series of the show, which sees stars live without luxuries in jungle-like conditions.

McPartlin was quoted in the Sun saying: “I’m excited to be back, I can’t wait. It’s going to be a good show. I’m feeling great.

“The flight was all right, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up.”

The new series kicks off on November 19, with the celebrities competing to take the crown of King or Queen of the Jungle – which was won last time around by Gogglebox personality Scarlett Moffatt.

We're BACK on @ITV on Sunday 19th November! Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride... 🕷🤠🐊 #ImACeleb https://t.co/3BT3ANxlvD — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 5, 2017

Donnelly told the Sun: “I’m looking forward to spending more time with (Ant).

“It’s brilliant to be back together, it’s perfect. Everything just slotted back into place. We can’t wait and we’re raring to go. We are really excited.

“We’ll have the same old shenanigans, but with a few little added twists. We just can’t wait to get in and get going now. We’ve been waiting for ages, it’s been a long summer break so we can’t wait.”