Ant & Dec board game-makers promise corrected quiz cards to disappointed customers

Disappointed Ant and Dec fans, who bought the Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway board game, have been promised replacements after they spotted incorrect answers on game cards.

The manufacturer, Paul Lamond Games, said it “unreservedly apologised” after at least six of the 50 questions reportedly came with wrong answers.

It has now said it will send out amended – and hopefully correct – quiz cards to customers who forked out £19.99 for the game, based on the classic family show.

But, according to the website, customers will have to wait until next month to get them.

@adamkinsley @BBCNewsEnts apologies for not replying sooner, this has been looked into & cards reprinted please dm so we can get in contact — Paul Lamond Games (@plg_paul) January 6, 2017

According to a report by the BBC, the errors included stating that the sun is 225 miles away from the earth (rather than approximately 238,900), citing that Albert Einstein died in 1949 (instead of 1955) and calculating the number of Coronation Street episodes to date as 8,000 (when there have actually been well over 9,000).

The report included a statement from the games company, which reads: “We have been made aware of some mistakes with the answers to the questions within the first production run of this game.

“These have now been corrected and we would like to unreservedly apologise for these errors.

“Any affected customer can email us stating their name and full address and we will send out a replacement set of corrected cards free of charge.”

Those customers can apply for their replacement cards via the company’s website.