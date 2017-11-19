Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ant and Dec return to screens as I’m A Celeb kicks off this weekend

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 09:16 am

TV presenter Anthony McPartlin will return to screens this weekend as he reunites with Declan Donnelly to host this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

McPartlin has stepped away from the limelight over the last few months, spending a period in rehab following his two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers. He recently revealed he nearly died as he battled depression, alcohol and substance abuse.

Ant and Dec after being presented with their OBEs (John Stillwell/PA)
This year’s run of the ITV reality show will see a fresh batch of 10 brave celebrities enter the jungle to face a string of stomach-churning challenges.

McPartlin said he was “feeling great” as he touched down in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of filming.

The line-up of hopefuls this year includes Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine and Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas, along with Made In Chelsea’s Georgia “Toff” Toffolo and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

They will be joined by Boris Johnson’s father Stanley Johnson, boxer Amir Khan, Saturdays singer Vanessa White and YouTube personality Jack Maynard.

From the sports world, ex-footballer Dennis Wise and Rebekah Vardy, wife of England footballer Jamie, will also take part.

As well as the main show, spin-off series Extra Camp will also return this weekend, presented by last year’s jungle queen Scarlett Moffatt and her fellow camper and comedian Joel Dommett, as well as show regular Joe Swash.

:: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns to ITV at 9pm on Sunday, followed by I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp at 10.45pm on ITV 2.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizCelebrityUKAmir Khan

More in this Section

BBC Songs Of Praise star Aled Jones denies inappropriate behaviour amid broadcaster investigation

Micky Flanagan: I knew my dad was involved in crime

I’m A Celebrity line-up: who are this year’s campers?

Ed Sheeran faces Kendrick Lamar at American Music Awards


Lifestyle

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

Books that belong on the gardener's bookshelf

The domestic flash of Francis Brennan

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »