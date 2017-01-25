Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Ant and Dec hail Brexit and Trump impact for I'm A Celebrity success

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 11:17 pm

TV presenters Ant and Dec have said they attribute the success of their award winning series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! to the impact of Brexit and Donald Trump.

The ITV show triumphed over The Apprentice, The Great British Bake Off, Love Island and MasterChef to be named best challenge show, while their show, Saturday Night Takeaway, was named best entertainment programme and they won the best TV presenter award.

Speaking backstage clutching all their gongs, Declan Donnelly said: “For I’m A Celebrity to be winning an award for the 16th series is amazing.

I’m A Celebrity stars (Ian West/PA)
“With the impact of Brexit and Trump and the uncertainty in the world, it was nice to see people get on and have a laugh.

“As a society we need more shows like that with a bit of heart and kangaroo b*******.”

The pair have started filming the new series of Britain’s Got Talent and Ant McPartlin revealed there had already been an unexpected perk from the show’s boss and judge Simon Cowell.

He said: “We got an invitation on the jet this year. It was a jet, it was cool man. You got free sandwiches.”

