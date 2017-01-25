Ant and Dec become first winners at National Television Awards... obviously!

TV duo Ant and Dec have been named as the first winners of the night at the National Television Awards.

Their show, Saturday Night Takeaway, was named the victor in the Entertainment Programme category, beating other popular shows such as The Graham Norton Show and Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice.

The ceremony, being held at London’s O2 Arena, will honour the best in the world of television as voted for by the public.

Ant and Dec (Ian West/PA) Accepting the award, Ant said: “It really is our baby and, it’s a bit of a shock first award up, but what a thrill.”

Dec said: “Thank you, thank you so much, thank you to all of the talented clever people that stand behind us here and come up with all the ideas and all that. We have such fun doing it and are thrilled you like watching it.

“We’re back at the end of February for another run.”

Long-running BBC medical drama Casualty beat big hitters such as Game Of Thrones, The Night Manager and Happy Valley to be named the winner of the drama category.

The cast of Casualty (Ian West/PA) Collecting the award on stage with members of the cast and crew, actress Amanda Mealing said: “Thank you very, very much all of you that voted for us, we’ve been going for 30 years, some of you have been watching from the very start and some of you are new. You are strong, you are true, you are faithful.”

Her co-star Cathy Shipton said the win was a wonderful way to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary, adding: “Thank you all for keeping us there.”