Anne Robinson: I’m permanently on a diet

Anne Robinson has said she is always on a diet because “you have to be clever and thin” if you are older and on television.

The broadcaster, 73, has also spoken about the work she had done on her face 14 years ago, but accredited her youthfulness to healthy eating and exercising.

Robinson told the Radio Times: “I never have breakfast. I’m permanently on a diet.

Anne Robinson (Dominic Lipinski/PA) “I’m like Victoria Beckham – you know, when she’s really, really, really hungry, she has a piece of lettuce.”

She said that “you don’t necessarily” have to be thin to be on television, and added “but in order to be on television when you’re old, you have to be clever and thin”.

On the topic of work she had done on her face, which she said “was 14 years ago”, Robinson admitted to having “a bit of Botox – not a lot” over the years.

She added: “But to be fair, I don’t drink or smoke. I don’t eat crap and I run and do weights.”

Robinson is soon reprising her role as the quiz master for a BBC Children In Need special edition of popular quiz show The Weakest Link.

She recently returned to screens for documentary Abortion On Trial, in which she invited a group of nine people with conflicting views on the topic to her Gloucestershire home to share their personal stories, while also talking about her own abortion years ago.

(Radio Times) Robinson said she is keen to work on more programmes in a similar style.

She said: “It taught me the merits of discussing a subject over two or three days instead of people in a studio shouting at each other.

“I’m interested in sexual harassment on trial and a hundred years since the suffragettes – prospective title ‘What the F*** Happened?’.”

