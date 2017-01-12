Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Anna Kendrick in talks to be the next Santa Claus

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 08:01 pm

Santa Claus is retiring and handing over the reigns to Rudolph to his daughter.

That’s the premise of a new Disney film which Anna Kendrick is in talks to star in – and, if she bags the role, we’d see her suited up in red and flying off to deliver presents across the globe.

Could Anna be the lady in red? (Ian West/PA)
It’s set to be directed by Miss Congeniality writer Marc Lawrence and is currently titled Nicole, the name of the character Anna is considering.

Nicole is thrust into the spotlight when her dad, old St Nick, decides to retire and her brother gets cold feet about taking on the family business just before his big Christmas Eve debut.

Anna had a busy 2016 (Ian West/PA)
Anna has had a busy 2016 on The Accountant, Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Hollars and Table 19, as well as voicing a role in Trolls.

She is due to begin filming on Pitch Perfect 3, the latest instalment of her comedy franchise about an a capella singing group.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Anna Kendrick, Nicole, Santa Claus, The Walt Disney Company,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

No new episodes of Atlanta until 2018 due to Donald Glover's movie commitments

Sherlock fans warned to expect more ramped up action

Jedward noise starts to irritate CBB's housemates

CBB's Angie is livid that Speidi think she's a player - but viewers reckon they're right


Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 