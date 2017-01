Angus Deayton replaces Tom Kerridge on Bake Off: Creme De La Creme

Presenter Angus Deayton is turning his hand from comedy to patisserie as the new host of Bake Off: Creme De La Creme.

The spin-off show of The Great British Bake Off has stayed with the BBC despite the main programme’s move to Channel 4, but is swapping its previous presenter chef Tom Kerridge for Angus in the upcoming second series.

It sees teams of professional pastry chefs compete against each other in challenges testing their skill and creativity.

Angus will front the second series (Ian West/PA) Angus, who presented Have I Got News For You for 12 years until he was sacked in 2002, will be joined by judges Benoit Blin who is chef patissier at Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat’Saisons and Cherish Finden, executive pastry chef at The Langham, London.

The first series, which debuted last year, regularly pulled in more than 4,000,000 viewers per episode.

The second series will feature 10 teams of chefs who will again compete in tasks to make miniature pastries and spectacular showpiece desserts.

Tom Kerridge presented the first series (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) Love Productions make the series and executive producer Kieran Smith said: “We’re delighted Angus has taken up the baton to host the new series. His distinct humour and presenting style brings a fresh dynamic to the show.”

BBC Two channel editor Patrick Holland said: “Bake Off: Creme De La Creme proved a great hit with audiences last year and we are delighted that it is returning to BBC Two with Angus Deayton at the helm. With its wit, charm and celebration of specialism, it’s a show I am delighted to have on BBC Two.”

Bake Off: Creme De La Creme returns to BBC Two later this year.