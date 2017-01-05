Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Angelina claims Brad is 'terrified' of divorce details coming out

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 04:50 pm

Angelina Jolie has claimed in court documents that Brad Pitt is terrified of the public learning the truth about their divorce.

In legal papers obtained by gossip site TMZ, the actress’s lawyer Laura Wasser said that Pitt was trying to “deflect from his own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children”.

The documents said: “There is little doubt that he would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

The couple are going through divorce proceedings (Tim Ockenden/PA)
Brad and Angelina split in September with her citing irreconcilable differences, but last month his lawyers accused her of leaking details of the custody arrangements for their six children.

They accused her of “continuing to place her own interests above those of the minor children and to disregard their privacy rights when she believes it may benefit her”.

Brad and Angelina share six children (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Brad’s lawyers added: “She apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being place in the public record.”

Angelina’s representatives have said that the claims are false and the most recent developments have shown that the court documents about their custody agreement and divorce will be sealed.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Tina Moore is more than a little impressed by Michelle Keegan's Essex accent

Shane Richie Jnr: I'm supporting my mum by changing my name

Sally Phillips doing Gangnam Style and everything else you need to know about the return of Lip Sync Battle UK

Kevin Kennedy and Davina McCall share how they buried their heads in the sand over addiction


Lifestyle

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

This man learned to bounce away the bulge at a Dublin fitness class

La La Land is dancing to Oscar success

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 