Andrew Scott up for best actor at theatre awards for Hamlet

Sherlock star and Irish actor Andrew Scott and his Oscar-nominated namesake Andrew Garfield will go head to head at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards next month.

Both are nominated in the best actor category alongside Bertie Carvel for his work in Ink, while Oscar-winner and former politician Glenda Jackson’s return to the stage in King Lear has earned her a best actress nod.

Scott’s work in Hamlet and Garfield’s role in Angels In America see the pair in line for a prize, while Jackson, 81, will compete with Laura Donnelly for her performance in Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman and Victoria Hamilton, who starred in Albion.

Glenda Jackson (Chris Ratclife/PA) The Ferryman, a collaboration between the Royal Court and Sonia Friedman Productions, leads the awards with four nominations, while Ink – which explores the birth of The Sun newspaper – and Dominic Cooke’s revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies are both up for three prizes.

The annual awards, taking place on Sunday December 3, will be co-hosted by American Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Dame Anna Wintour, actress Cate Blanchett, Hamilton creator Lin-Manual Miranda and the Standard’s owner, Evgeny Lebedev, while Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be the ceremony’s on-stage host.

The full list of nominations is:

:: Best Actor

Bertie Carvel – Ink

Andrew Garfield – Angels In America

Andrew Scott – Hamlet

:: Best Actress

Laura Donnelly – The Ferryman

Victoria Hamilton – Albion

Glenda Jackson – King Lear

:: Best Musical Performance

Janie Dee – Follies

Robert Fairchild – An American In Paris

Amber Riley – Dreamgirls

:: Best Play

The Children – Lucy Kirkwood

The Ferryman – Jez Butterworth

Ink – James Graham

Oslo – JT Rogers

:: Best Director

Dominic Cooke – Follies

Robert Icke – Hamlet

Sam Mendes – The Ferryman

:: Best Design

Jon Bausor – Bat Out Of Hell

Bunny Christie – Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle

Soutra Gilmour – Twelfth Night

:: Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – An Octoroon

Al Smith – Harrogate

Katherine Soper – Wish List

:: Emerging Talent Award

Sheila Atim – Girl From The North Country

Tom Glynn-Carney – The Ferryman

Luke Thallon – Albion

:: Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical

An American In Paris

Bat out of Hell – The Musical

Dreamgirls

Follies

School Of Rock

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ The Musical

She Loves Me