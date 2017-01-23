Andrew Garfield and Dev Patel among Brits hoping for Oscar nominations

Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Naomie Harris and Dev Patel will be among the British stars hoping to hear their names called when the Oscar nominations are announced on Tuesday.

Andrew has won critical praise for his role as a US Army medic in Mel Gibson’s film Hacksaw Ridge and has already been rewarded with Golden Globe, Bafta and Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations.

He will be hoping to add a best actor Oscar nod to that list, where he will likely face tough competition from Manchester By The Sea star Casey Affleck, La La Land’s Ryan Gosling and Fences star and director Denzel Washington.

Dev Patel (Ian West PA Wire/PA Images) Slumdog Millionaire star Dev could score his first Oscar nomination for his portrayal of an adopted man trying to find his way home using Google Earth in Lion.

Other British stars in contention for the best supporting actor statue could include Florence Foster Jenkins’ Hugh and the surprise Golden Globes winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson for noir thriller Nocturnal Animals.

They would have to beat likely frontrunner Mahershala Ali for Moonlight and Hell Or High Water star Jeff Bridges.

Manchester By The Sea star Lucas Hedges could also score a supporting nomination for his portrayal of a teenage boy mourning the loss of his father.

Naomie, who has appeared in the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre, will likely pick up a best supporting actress nomination for playing a crack addict mother in Moonlight.

However, she will have to fend off Fences star Viola Davis to take home the prize.

Naomie Harris (John Stillwell PA Wire/PA Images) Other actresses likely to be nominated in the category include Dev’s Lion co-star Nicole Kidman and Manchester By The Sea’s Michelle Williams.

I, Daniel Blake star Hayley Squires will also be hoping to follow up her Bafta nomination with a nod for her role as a single mother in Ken Loach’s wrenching drama about life in the benefits system.

Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer and 20th Century Women actress Greta Gerwig could also be in the running.

The race for the best actress Oscar is seen by many critics as a flat-out fight between Emma Stone for La La Land, French star Isabelle Huppert for Elle and Natalie Portman for Jackie.

Hugh Grant (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images) But British actress Emily Blunt is also seen as a contender for the prize after racking up Bafta and SAG nominations.

Amy Adams will likely score a nod for philosophical sci-fi Arrival and Meryl Streep could rack up her 20th Oscar nomination for Florence Foster Jenkins.

Up to 10 films can be shortlisted for the best picture prize and they are likely to include La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea, Lion, Hacksaw Ridge, Arrival and Hidden Figures.

The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on February 26 while the nominations will be announced on Tuesday at 1.18pm GMT.