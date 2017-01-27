Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

And the UK's entry for Eurovision 2017 will be... Lucie Jones!

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:53 pm

Former X Factor hopeful Lucie Jones has been named as Britain’s entry to this year’s Eurovision song contest.

The victory marked a special moment for the singer as she beat Danyl Johnson, who made it to the semi-final of the ITV music contest in 2009.

She won the slot with a rendition of her song Never Give Up On You during a live voting programme on BBC Two on Friday night.

Danyl and Lucie sing together for a festive charity event in 2009 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Eurovision: You Decide saw six former X Factor contestants battle it out for the coveted gig, before the decision was handed to a professional jury and a public vote.

Taking the stage at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in an elegant deep red gown, Lucie wowed the judges, including singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Strictly Come Dancing’s Bruno Tonioli.

She broke down in tears as presenter Mel Giedroyc revealed the result and said: “I can’t believe you picked me – thank you so much.”

Halfway through the evening, she posted on Twitter:

As well as pipping Danyl to the post, Lucie also beat Salena Mastroianni, Nate Simpson, Holly Brewer, and 16-year-old Olivia Garcia.

Lucie will return to the stage in May, when the Eurovision Song Contest final takes place in Kiev, Ukraine.

Following last year’s vote to leave the European Union, there were fears the UK would no longer be able to take part in Eurovision, but being a member of the EU is not a necessity for the contest.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz TV, Showbiz UK, BBC Two, Bruno Tonioli, Eurovision Song Contest, Hammersmith Apollo, Lucie Jones, Mel Giedroyc, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, X Factor,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Orlando Bloom inspires young acting hopefuls at launch of trust

'Weird' to spend 20 minutes apart from Dec, says Ant after pair receive OBEs

Russell Brand announces Irish tour

Meghan Markle returns to TV screens for the first time since Prince Harry romance reveal


Lifestyle

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Calling all writers to Cork literary gathering

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 