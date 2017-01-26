Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

'And the Hasty Pudding goes to...' Octavia Spencer named Woman Of The Year

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 11:59 am

Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer has followed up her second Oscar nomination with yet another award — Woman of the Year.

The 46-year-old is up for best supporting actress for her performance in Hidden Figures, which explores the behind-the-scenes contribution of several black women in the early years of the NASA program.

Octavia was named Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals which has previously recognised Meryl Streep, Jodie Foster, Dame Helen Mirren and Kerry Washington.

(Ian West/PA)
The actress will collect her award on Thursday which involves a bizarre ceremony in which she will parade through the streets of Cambridge, Massachusetts followed by a roast and the presentation of her pudding pot.

Octavia won an Oscar in 2012 for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in The Help.

The Hasty Pudding award has been handed out annually since 1951 to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Hasty Pudding Theatricals, Hidden Figures, Meryl Streep, Octavia Spencer, Oscars, woman of the year,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Nadia Sawalha 'drops F-bomb on camera after defeat at TV awards'

Eurovision winner Cheryl Baker thinks Brexit may hinder the UK's chances in the singing competition

Stars party into the night after the NTAs ... but who went home early for cheese on toast?

Sky scraps satellite dishes in the fight to keep customers


Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 