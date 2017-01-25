And the best-dressed stars at the National Television Awards are...

The National Television Awards might be the biggest night in the TV calendar, celebrating the finest shows, presenters and actors in the business, but it’s also a night famous for its fashion.

Leading the best-dressed on the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday evening, as the awards ceremony kicked off, were the likes of Fearne Cotton, Myleene Klass, Holly Willoughby and Michelle Keegan.

But there were loads of other ladies who managed to impress in their finest garms – check out the most stylish stunners at the annual event.

Fearne Cotton (Ian West/PA) Fearne wowed – as she always does – in a garment that looks fresh off the Paris Fashion Week runway. The TV presenter opted for a demure backless black gown with a cinched-in waist and full skirt. Magnifique.

This Morning favourite Holly, and Fearne’s best pal, went for a wildly different look and one that stood out from the crowd: a figure-hugging, low cut dress with long sleeves, a perfect fit for the curvaecous lady and in the sweetest shade of powder pink.

Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA) Michelle deserved massive props for her super-chic clean white figure-hugging gown with a petite peplum detail. It’s a massive improvement on her questionable look from last year’s NTAs…

Michelle Keegan (Ian West/PA) Myleene went for a gothic look in a daring black, semi-sheer dress, which gave her a chance to show off her gym-honed figure.

Myleene Klass (Ian West/PA) Also looking beautifully ladylike on the red carpet was Great British Bake Off champion Candice Brown in her lilac-beige dress with a cool origami frontage.

Candice Brown (Matt Crossick/PA) Caroline Flack went for a deep maroon number that showed off her toned curves, a strapless midi dress with a saucy little split up the front of the skirt. Well, she has the legs for it!

Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA) Amy Childs looked resplendent as she showed off her blossoming baby bump in a bright red dress with a cape detail.

Amy Childs (Ian West/PA) And fellow expectant mummy Rochelle Humes showed off her pregnancy figure in a lovely midnight blue dress with a twinkly embellished detail.

Rochelle Humes (Matt Crossick/PA) Tess Daly shunned the typical red carpet dress for a cool black and white strapless jumpsuit.

Tess Daly (Ian West/PA) Michelle Heaton went for a glamorous Disney-inspired look in her full-skirted, off-white number.

Michelle Heaton (Ian West/PA) Radio presenter Lilah Parsons was a directional darling in her lacy white number, accessorised with an on-trend chunky black choker.

Lilah Parsons (Ian West/PA) Emma Willis showed she never ever puts a fashion footstep wrong in her beautiful off-shoulder LBD.

Emma Willis (Ian West/PA) And, of course, Mary Berry looked a dream – as she always does – in a classic silver dress with a lovely little necklace.