And the Bafta nominations for 2017 go to...

The results are in! And the full list of Bafta nominations for 2017 includes:
Best film
Best Film: Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, La La Land, I, Daniel Blake and Moonlight https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/oyODajimNp— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Arrival – Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder
I, Daniel Blake – Rebecca O’Brien
La La Land – Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt
Manchester By The Sea – Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh
Moonlight – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski
Outstanding British film
Outstanding British Film: American Honey, Denial, Fantastic Beasts, I, Daniel Blake, Notes on Blindness, Under the Shadow #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/TKcCktGBf9— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
American Honey – Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy
Denial – Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them – David Yates, JK Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
Notes On Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison
Under The Shadow – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh
Leading actor
Leading Actor: Andrew Garfield, Casey Affleck, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Gosling and Viggo Mortensen https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gpm0GwCvCW— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Leading actress
Leading Actress: Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/NdOTjd3M1N— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Supporting actor
Supporting Actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Dev Patel, Jeff Bridges, Hugh Grant and Mahershala Ali https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/kHeqHMQRn2— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Supporting actress
Supporting Actress: Hayley Squires, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman and Viola Davis https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/qwGvzLNybQ— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Fences
Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Outstanding Debut: The Girl with All the Gifts, The Hard Stop, Notes on Blindness, The Pass and Under the Shadow #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gzyfDpSo1r— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
The Girl With All The Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes On Blindness: Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
Under The Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Film not in the English language
Film Not in the English Language: Dheepan, Julieta, Mustang, Son of Saul and Toni Erdmann https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/cH4tqElqHO— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Dheepan – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
Julieta – Pedro Almodovar
Mustang – Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert
Son Of Saul – Lsszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos
Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski
Documentary
Documentary: 13th, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week, The Eagle Huntress, Notes on Blindness and Weiner https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/7qYgHHWmHg— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
13th – Ava DuVernay
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years – Ron Howard
The Eagle Huntress – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
Notes On Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney
Weiner – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
Animated film
Animated Film: Finding Dory, Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana and Zootropolis https://t.co/GF2IWjECCq #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/492gxtlxpA— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Finding Dory – Andrew Stanton
Kubo And The Two Strings – Travis Knight
Moana – Ron Clements, John Musker
Zootropolis – Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Director
Director: Denis Villeneuve, Ken Loach, Damien Chazelle, Kenneth Lonergan and Tom Ford https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/6Y4951B8OY— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford
Original screenplay
Original Screenplay: Hell or High Water, I, Daniel Blake, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/aBgd7mbxkS— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Hell Or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake – Paul Laverty
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Adapted screenplay
Adapted Screenplay: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, Lion and Nocturnal Animals https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/EvUXLtqwnO— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridhe – Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures – Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion – Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford
Original music
Original Music: Arrival, Jackie, La La Land, Lion and Nocturnal Animals https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/I7Bi6HhhII— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Arrival – Johann Johannsson
Jackie – Mica Levi
La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
Lion – Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka
Nocturnal Animals – Abel Korzeniowski
Cinematography
Cinematography: Arrival, Hell or High Water, La La Land, Lion and Nocturnal Animals https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Mr4nHOUW2O— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Arrival – Bradford Young
Hell Or High Water – Giles Nuttgens
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Lion – Greig Fraser
Nocturnal Animals – Seamus McGarvey
British short animation
British Short Animation: The Alan Dimension, A Love Story and Tough https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/4uS6HLruPg— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
The Alan Dimension – Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh
A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
Tough – Jennifer Zheng
British short film
British Short Film: Consumed, Home, Mouth of Hell, The Party and Standby https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/S51wcHSSF5— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Consumed – Richard John Seymour
Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell
Mouth Of Hell – Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson
The Party – Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill
Standby – Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon
EE Rising star award (voted for by the public).
The @EE Rising Star Nominees: Laia Costa, Lucas Hedges, Tom Holland, Ruth Negga & Anya Taylor-Joy https://t.co/GF2IWjWe10 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/Adc0qAkwST— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2017
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland