And the Bafta nominations for 2017 go to...

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 09:53 am

The results are in! And the full list of Bafta nominations for 2017 includes:

Best film

Arrival – Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

I, Daniel Blake – Rebecca O’Brien

La La Land – Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

Manchester By The Sea – Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh

Moonlight – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

Outstanding British film

American Honey – Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

Denial – Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them – David Yates, JK Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

Notes On Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

Under The Shadow – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

Leading actor

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Leading actress

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl On The Train

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Supporting actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel – Lion

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Supporting actress

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Viola Davis – Fences

Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Girl With All The Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes On Blindness: Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass: John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

Under The Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film not in the English language

Dheepan – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta – Pedro Almodovar

Mustang – Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert

Son Of Saul – Lsszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos

Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

Documentary

13th – Ava DuVernay

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years – Ron Howard

The Eagle Huntress – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

Notes On Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Weiner – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

Animated film

Finding Dory – Andrew Stanton

Kubo And The Two Strings – Travis Knight

Moana – Ron Clements, John Musker

Zootropolis – Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Director

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford

Original screenplay

Hell Or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake – Paul Laverty

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester By The Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Adapted screenplay

Arrival – Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridhe – Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Hidden Figures – Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion – Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford

Original music

Arrival – Johann Johannsson

Jackie – Mica Levi

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

Lion – Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka

Nocturnal Animals – Abel Korzeniowski

Cinematography

Arrival – Bradford Young

Hell Or High Water – Giles Nuttgens

La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Lion – Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals – Seamus McGarvey

British short animation

The Alan Dimension – Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

Tough – Jennifer Zheng

British short film

Consumed – Richard John Seymour

Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

Mouth Of Hell – Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

The Party – Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

Standby – Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

EE Rising star award (voted for by the public).

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland

