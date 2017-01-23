Amir Khan says 'marriage is brilliant' as he discusses sex tape release

Amir Khan has denied his marriage is in trouble after a private video was leaked online reportedly showing the former world champion boxer performing a sex act.

Speaking for the first time about the release of the tape, Amir, 30, said it was recorded “well before” he wed American wife Faryal Makhdoom in 2013.

The couple appeared on ITV’s This Morning, with the British boxer saying he was “upset” about the leaked video but insisting his marriage was “brilliant”.

Amir Khan (John Walton/PA) “Everything is fine between with us,” said Amir.

“It is something that happened a long, long time ago when I was younger.

“It’s come out now. It’s trying to put me down, the charity work I’m doing.

“I love my wife, and I love my family. The marriage is brilliant, it’s going really well.”

Amir following a victory over Julio Diaz in 2013 (Dave Thompson/PA) Faryal said the couple were appearing on the show to address “all those divorce rumours”, adding “our marriage is completely fine and we’re doing really well”.

The 25-year-old has been embroiled in a feud with Amir’s family and has reportedly claimed they bullied her.

On the release of the video, she said: “It’s just the past that’s coming back to try and bring us down. I feel someone has done it out of revenge, someone close to us.”

The couple at Wimbledon in 2013 (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Speaking about the relationship between his family and Faryal, Amir said: “It makes it very hard for me, I’m right in the middle of it.

“I just want things to go back to normal again. Obviously I love my wife, I love my family and I’m right in the middle but I hope things do get sorted out.”

Asked who would want to leak the tape, he said: “I’m not saying it’s a family member. There’s so much going on in the Khan family but I’m not pointing any fingers, it could be anyone. Obviously this is something that happened a long, long time ago.”

Amir has been involved in a number of aid ventures, including supporting refugees through his charity, the Amir Khan Foundation.