American singer Stacy Francis evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house

American singer Stacy Francis has become the sixth housemate to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house

Stacy was up against a number of other celebrities, including cleaning guru Kim Woodburn and Irish pop duo Jedward.

Former footballer Jamie O’Hara, glamour model Nicola McLean, Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan, Apprentice star Jessica Cunningham and reality TV duo Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag also faced the public vote.

(Channel 5/PA) Stacy, 47, shot to fame after appearing on the American version of The X Factor in 2011.

After leaving the house, the mother-of-two said she “wanted to go to the final, but I get to see my babies”.

She told Channel 5′s Emma Willis appearing on Big Brother was the “hardest thing” she had ever taken part in.

(Ian West/PA) “I just want to say to the producers of the show thank you for bringing me on the show. I’m so grateful they gave me this opportunity,” she added.

The singer clashed with several housemates during her three weeks in the house, including Jessica and Kim.

Following her eviction, she described herself as a “fireball” adding: “I snap and then I feel really bad if I hurt someone’s feelings.”

Asked if she had played any games to try to win the show, Stacy joked: “Obviously I didn’t because I’m out here with you.”

Meanwhile two more celebrities will be booted out on Friday night’s show with a double eviction planned.

