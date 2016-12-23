Amanda Abbington thanks fans for support amid reports of split from Martin Freeman

Amanda Abbington has thanked her fans for their messages of support after it was reported she and long-term partner Martin Freeman have split.

The actors were together for 16 years but Martin has seemingly declared they have ended their union.

Amanda wrote on Twitter: “Hey you lot! Thanks for the beautiful and supportive messages. We are all OK! But thanks.”

Amanda Abbington and Martin Freeman (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) Amanda, 42, and Martin, 45, have two children together and also appear as married couple Mary and John Watson in BBC’s Sherlock.

According to a Financial Times interview published on Thursday, Martin said: “I’m not with Amanda any more.

“It’s very, very amicable – I’ll always love Amanda.”

There were no further details of the reported split revealed in the interview.

Hey you lot! Thanks for the beautiful and supportive messages. We are all ok! But thanks. ❤️❤️ — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) December 23, 2016

The couple met in 2000 on the set of their film Men Only and, as well as Sherlock, they have appeared in a handful of other TV and movie productions together including The Good Night and The Robinsons.

They have kept their private life largely out of the public eye, but have made occasional red carpet appearances together over the years.

This week Martin and Amanda were together with other cast members at an event to promote the New Year’s Day episode of Sherlock.