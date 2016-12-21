Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Amanda Abbington tells how Sherlock scene goes to the dogs

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 01:53 pm

Sherlock star Amanda Abbington has told how the canine cast of the hit drama sparked trouble on set.

The sleuth story, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, 40, and Martin Freeman, 45, returns – this time with bloodhounds – over new year.

But Amanda, 42, who plays Mary Morstan in the BBC1 drama, said the dogs were not co-operative.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock (Robert Viglasky/BBC/PA)

The new storyline sees Doctor Watson (Martin) and his wife Mary (played by real-life partner Amanda), prepare for the challenge of becoming parents for the first time.

And Amanda told TV show This Morning that the babies were easier to work with than the dogs.

“The babies were fine, apart from one projectile vomiting on me when I was doing a scene. I was bouncing her up and down a little too much,” she said.

“We worked with the worst dogs in the history of canine acting. They were truly awful,” she said.

“There were bloodhounds. There’s a bloodhound in one of the original Conan Doyle books and (co-creator) Mark (Gatiss) thought it would be a brilliant idea to get a real bloodhound in.

“It really, really wasn’t. It was terrible.

“He looks great. He’s fantastic to look at,” she said of one of the dogs.

“But you ask him to do anything, he’s like ‘Nope’. He sat there.

“He’s supposed to be on the scent of a trail. Sherlock goes ‘Come on, let’s go’ and he just lollops, just sits, just flops.

“We were filming in Borough Market. All these people (fans) were watching. I was holding him. I was literally pulling him and I fell over.

“One of the props boys decided to stand in … and I ended up getting pulled by a props boy.

“It was the most embarrassing thing.”

Amanda also told how she had not realised her new co-star Toby Jones, who plays a villain, was in character during their first frosty encounter on set.

Toby Jones ( Ian West/PA)
She said: “He plays this disgusting person. We were filming and it was his first day. He had a lot of stuff to do. I went up to him, ‘Hey, I’m going to get a latte. Do you want one?’.

“I thought, ‘He doesn’t like me’ … He told me later he (was in character and) had to be quite menacing and appalling.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Amanda Abbington, Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Sherlock,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Stevie Wonder has a street named after him

Ruth Jones leads tributes to Deddie Davies who died aged 78

Alan Thicke died after rupture of major artery

Baby meerkat Oleg walking in a Frozen wonderland in cute new TV ad


Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 