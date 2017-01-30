Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

All the winners from the SAG Awards

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 03:59 am

Movie Hidden Figures and Netflix series Stranger Things took home the two big prizes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Here is a list of all the winners.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: Hidden Figures

Taraji P. Henson (right) embraces co-star Janelle Monae (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Denzel Washington (Fences)

Denzel Washington (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Emma Stone (La La Land)

Emma Stone (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Stranger Things

Stranger Things (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Claire Foy (The Crown)

Claire Foy (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: John Lithgow (The Crown)

John Lithgow (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Bryan Cranston (All The Way)

Bryan Cranston (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Sarah Paulson (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story)

Sarah Paulson (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Mahershala Ali (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Viola Davis (Fences)

Viola Davis (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Orange Is The New Black

The cast of Orange Is The New Black (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: William H. Macy (Shameless)

William H. Macy (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Hacksaw Ridge

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Game Of Thrones

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, SAGs, Screen Actors Guild,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Everything about this Stranger Things SAG Awards speech is amazing, including Winona Ryder's face

Who was the best dressed on the SAG Awards red carpet?

Dev Patel brands Trump ban 'utterly devastating' as he arrives for SAG awards

You have to hear Julia Louis-Dreyfus's SAG Awards acceptance speech


Lifestyle

An Klondike echoes what is happening in present-day America

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 