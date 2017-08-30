Alexandra Burke’s mother dies aged 53

Alexandra Burke’s mother, Melissa has died at the age of 53 after a nine-year battle with kidney failure, due to diabetes.

The former X Factor winner posted this emotional Instagram post breaking the news that she had passed away on Monday 28 August.

The Sister Act star thanked her mum for her "unconditional love, support, charisma, strength and courage" and called for everyone to respect her privacy at "this difficult time".

A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

The singer has also vowed to continue as a contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing as it "was always a dream" of her mum that she would take part in the show.

Melissa was a member member of the Grammy-winning group Soul II Soul, who are best known for their 1989 UK chart-topper and US Top five hit 'Back to Life', and 'Keep On Movin' which reached number five in the UK and number 11 in the US.