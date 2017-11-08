Alexandra Burke to take on Strictly 2017’s first Argentine tango this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing star Alexandra Burke will aim to outshine last year’s finalist Louise Redknapp as she performs the first Argentine tango of the 2017 series.

The singer, and partner Gorka Marquez, will take on the ambitiously steamy number to Gotan Project’s Mi Confesion when the BBC 1 competition continues on Saturday night.

A fan favourite dance, the Argentine tango was memorably performed by Redknapp and partner Kevin Clifton in the 2016 show.

But Clifton will dance the regular tango this weekend, with partner Susan Calman to Katy Perry’s Firework.

Meanwhile, Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will take the audience back to 1930s London with a Charleston to The Lambeth Walk by The Pasadena Roof Orchestra, while Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanic take on the romantic Viennese waltz to Brenda Lee’s classic, You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me.

Week eight of the competition will also see former magician’s assistant Debbie McGee aim to replicate her perfect score last week with a salsa to Boys Town Gang’s I Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You with partner Giovanni Pernice.

Even Craig Revel Horwood bowed down to McGee and Pernice’s stellar show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA) After narrowly surviving another week following Sunday’s dance-off – which saw the controversial elimination of Aston Merrygold – Mollie King and AJ Pritchard hope to earn back points with a Paso Doble to Layla by Derek and the Dominoes.

Meanwhile, there will be two foxtrot performances: one from TV presenter Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke to Bobby Darin’s Mack The Knife, and the other from Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse to Adele’s slower paced, Someone Like You.

For soap star Joe McFadden and Katya Jones, it will be a passionate rumba to U2 and Mary J Blige collaboration.

:: Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.45pm on Saturday.