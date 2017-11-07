Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Alexandra Burke dismisses reports of Strictly fall-out as ‘ridiculous’

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 07:41 am

Alexandra Burke has branded reports she has fallen out with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Gorka Marquez as “ridiculous”.

The former X Factor winner, who bagged an impressive 39 points for their Cha cha cha on Saturday night, placing them second on the leaderboard, said the duo are so close she can tell what he is thinking just by looking in his eyes.

Gorka Marquez and Alexandra Burke (Guy Levy/BBC)
She wrote in the Radio Times: “He’ll give me a certain look and I’ll know exactly what he’s thinking – I did well on a tricky step, I messed up a move, I need to go in a certain direction…

“There have been stories in the newspapers that we’ve fallen out, which are just ridiculous. We are such close friends, I honestly don’t think I’ve ever had a connection with someone like this before.

“I spend most of my time with him – pretty much 10 hours a day, six days a week. That’s a long time out of 24 hours, considering I spend another eight hours asleep!”

Burke added that they are in touch even when they are apart, saying they recently chatted on FaceTime while he watched her do her hair, and have now started to train together in the gym.

She said the time commitments Strictly demands have had an impact on her relationship.

She wrote: “Admittedly, all this means I hardly see my boyfriend, Josh, but he totally understands.

“I do get the whole Strictly curse thing, because you’re so close to somebody and you have to have such a strong connection on the dance floor, but Gorka and I really are just very good friends.

“I wouldn’t say it’s like a brother-sister relationship because if I saw him as a brother it would be really weird going nose-to-nose to him and doing the rumba – which I’m really looking forward to – but I feel completely at ease with him and we have a very special connection.”

(Radio Times)
:: The latest issue of Radio Times is out now.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizStrictlyUKAlexandra Burke

More in this Section

David Guetta joins U2 for free Trafalgar Square gig

Sophie Turner warns people to leave young Stranger Things stars alone

Professor Brian Cox: TV bosses think they have to dumb down

Sia labelled a ‘hero’ after leaking nude photo of herself


Lifestyle

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

Meet the memory collectors

Making Cents: The richer or poorer part of married life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »