Alexander Armstrong is shocked to be a pointless answer on Pointless

Teatime favourite Pointless entered a weird alternate universe when host Alexander Armstrong found himself on a list of top answers to a question.

He and Richard Osman host the popular game show, which sees pairs of contestants try to find the most obscure answer to each question, with the aim of scoring a pointless answer to win the cash prize.

Richard and Alexander present Pointless (Ian West/PA) Comedian, presenter and actor Alexander has been an answer on his own programme a few times in the past and often gets a mention when his comic partner Ben Miller comes up as an answer.

One of favourite ever answer in #Pointless history coming up! — Richard Osman (@richardosman) January 18, 2017

But he was very surprised to be included on a list of pointless responses to the category of artists who featured in the top 40 biggest albums list of 2015.

His record A Year Of Songs reached number six in the charts and he looked absolutely thrilled to have been a pointless score.

Someone is stunned at being a pointless answer. #Pointless pic.twitter.com/x327NyiNtq — Noel Wallace (@LaughingPsycho) January 18, 2017

Viewers were just as pleased as the host to see his name come up as an answer.

Best moment on #Pointless, 'Alexander Armstrong' being a pointless answer and Alexander is as shocked as the contestant 😂😂 — Charis May (@chariselaine) January 18, 2017

That woman getting a pointless answer on #pointless with @XanderArmstrong is one of the best things that has ever happened. — Heather Gordon (@Heatherlilias) January 18, 2017

That was one of my favourite bits of #Pointless ever. Yay @XanderArmstrong! — Lucia... (@River_Shadow) January 18, 2017

Earlier this series, fans saw Alexander and Richard swap roles on the show for the 1,000th episode.