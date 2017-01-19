Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Alexander Armstrong is shocked to be a pointless answer on Pointless

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 05:06 pm

Teatime favourite Pointless entered a weird alternate universe when host Alexander Armstrong found himself on a list of top answers to a question.

He and Richard Osman host the popular game show, which sees pairs of contestants try to find the most obscure answer to each question, with the aim of scoring a pointless answer to win the cash prize.

Richard and Alexander present Pointless (Ian West/PA)
Comedian, presenter and actor Alexander has been an answer on his own programme a few times in the past and often gets a mention when his comic partner Ben Miller comes up as an answer.

But he was very surprised to be included on a list of pointless responses to the category of artists who featured in the top 40 biggest albums list of 2015.

His record A Year Of Songs reached number six in the charts and he looked absolutely thrilled to have been a pointless score.

Viewers were just as pleased as the host to see his name come up as an answer.

Earlier this series, fans saw Alexander and Richard swap roles on the show for the 1,000th episode.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Alexander Armstrong, BBC, Pointless, Richard Osman,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gorillaz are back with a Trump protest song

Status Quo arrive in tour bus for Rick Parfitt's funeral

This is who we'll be seeing on Friday night’s Late Late Show

Watch an orangutan join the BBC Breakfast sofa


Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 