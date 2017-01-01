Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Alesha Dixon: I haven't succumbed to the surgeon's knife

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 02:17 pm

Alesha Dixon says no-one believes her when she says she hasn’t had work done.

The 38-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge said she eats what she likes and has steered clear of cosmetic procedures.

Alesha Dixon (Hannah McKay/PA)
“People don’t believe me when I say I haven’t had any work done,” the mother-of-one told the Sunday Mirror.

But the star said she “wouldn’t rule it out” in future, “because I don’t know how I’m going to feel in years to come”.

“I’d like to think I would grow old gracefully, but I can’t predict the future,” she said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, Alesha Dixon,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sherlock fans shocked after major character is killed off

Viewers shocked by pool scenes in both EastEnders and Sherlock

The wait for Sherlock is almost over, and fans can barely breathe

Kelly Brook gives fans a look at raunchy 2017 calendar


Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 