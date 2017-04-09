Alec Baldwin was back on SNL and he had a new impression to debut

Another Saturday Night Live, another clip of Alec Baldwin playing Donald Trump -a treat on a Sunday.

On last night's sketch show, Baldwin's Trump was visiting supporters in Boone County to talk about jobs, healthcare and of course, the Syrian missile strike.

And Baldwin's Trump was helping everyone with their federal issues.

Not only was Baldwin impersonating Trump, he also debuts a new character - Fox News host Bill O'Reilly.

In the sketch Baldwin plays both Trump and O'Reilly. Clearly, the impersonator-in-chief was keen to take on a few more roles.