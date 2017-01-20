Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Alec Baldwin cheered up protesters with a special Trump impression

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 12:25 pm

Alec Baldwin gave another one of his stellar Donald Trump impressions as a special one-off during a protest in the run-up to his inauguration.

It came as a moment of comic relief during a speech where he slammed the incoming president hours before he officially takes office.

While Trump himself attended a special concert in his honour at Washington’s Lincoln Memorial on Thursday concert, his critics joined together in a New York City protest.

A-listers including Robert de Niro, Sally Field, Cynthia Nixon, Julianne Moore and Cher reportedly turned up to the protest, sharing the podium with Alec.

Describing Trump as “a bad example” of the US, Robert also added a note of dark humour as he read out some imaginary Tweets that the president-elect might consider writing about him, following a row between the pair on the social media site last year.

Leading the protest, film-maker Michael Moore preached a message of unity to the crowd, and was quoted as saying: “We are the majority…There’s more of us than there are of them.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump, Michael Moore, New York City, Robert De Niro,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Tinie Tempah is back with his catchy new track Text from Your Ex

Nicholas Lyndhurst to tread the boards in Carousel

Block party for Ed Sheeran as he brings Lego to a date

Can you guess what Ed Balls' next TV role is going to be?


Lifestyle

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Kevin Barry reconnects with Cork in his new play, Autumn Royal

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

'It’s the worst feeling in the whole world' - new mums need post-natal depression support

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 